How to Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Iowa Speedway Today: Hy-Vee Perks 250 Livestream

Iowa Speedway
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:00 AM PDT, June 15, 2024

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take place at the Iowa Speedway. Here's how to watch the Hy-Vee Perks 250.

It's time for the 15th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2024: the Hy-Vee Perks 250. Today's event is the second of three races scheduled for the historic NASCAR weekend at Iowa Speedway. The Hy-Vee Perks 250 will be the first NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway since 2019.

Watch Today's Race on Sling TV

Featuring 38 cars for 38 spots, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 returns to what's coined as the fastest short track on the planet. NASCAR Xfinity Series rising stars will compete in front of a sold-out crowd as they race over 250 laps on Iowa Speedway's 7/8-mile oval short track.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway today, including the start time and best livestream options.

How to Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Iowa Speedway Without Cable

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Iowa Speedway will be broadcast live on USA Network. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Hy-Vee Perks 250 with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV or FuboTV.

Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on Sling TV

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with USA Network down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the race if you're not home to watch it live.

Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race for free on FuboTV

You can also catch today's NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service.

Fubo’s Pro plan offers 199 channels, including USA, and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial to watch the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at no cost.

When is the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Iowa Speedway?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Iowa Speedway will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). NBC Sports’ coverage of the Xfinity Series begins with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Post-race coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

What channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on?

The 2024 Hy-Vee Perks 250 will air live on USA Network.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

