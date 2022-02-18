How to Watch the New ‘Halo’ Series

An exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, Halo, is coming to Paramount+ this year. The show, which intends to put a new spin on the central storyline, while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life, takes place hundreds of years in the future, in the midst of a massive war.

In Halo, Pablo Schreiber stars as Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But when Master Chief has to confront his own humanity, everything changes. This action-packed series will premiere on March 24 exclusively on Paramount+, and has already been renewed for a second season.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Halo also stars Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac and Bentley Kalu. The sci-fi series is the latest Paramount+ original to head to space, but certainly not the first. Halo joins Paramount+'s various Star Trek series including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Prodigy, among others.

When does the new Halo series come out?

Halo comes out on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Where to watch the new Halo show:

Halo will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting March 24, 2022.

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the "Essential Plan," an ad-supported tier available at $5/month, and the "Premium Plan," an ad-free option priced at $10/month. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free trial period, so if you want to try out the first episode of Halo, along with a ton of other great titles on Paramount+, you can do it totally risk-free.

