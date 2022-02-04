What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in February 2022
This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites, and saying hello to new TV series and movies. February sees the debut of Pam & Tommy, new episodes of the spin-off series, How I Met Your Father and the long awaited second season of Dollface. If you're searching for what show to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.
Hulu subscribers can stream complete seasons of their favorite reality series including Black Ink Crew, The Challenge and RuPaul’s Drag Race. You'll also be able to stream Hulu Originals such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders In The Building, The Great and more.
Want more inspiration on what to watch this weekend? Keep reading to check out our top picks of what’s coming to Hulu in February 2022. Plus, find out which titles are leaving this month so you can catch them before they’re gone. Let the binge begin.
Here's our favorite new titles coming to Hulu this month:
Pam & Tommy
Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in "the greatest love story ever sold" -- aka Hulu’s new series, Pam & Tommy. The eight-episode miniseries recounts the total real-life rollercoaster that Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee experienced after their sex tape was leaked. Pam & Tommy boasts a star-studded cast sporting vintage makeovers. Seth Rogen is stepping into the role of Rand Gauthier alongside his executive producer credit, while Nick Offerman plays his partner in crime. Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marnò, Spencer Granese, Taylor Schilling and Pepi Sonuga also star in this Hulu Original. Catch the first three episodes of Pam & Tommy, out now, with new episodes streaming weekly.
How I Met Your Father
It’s not quite the Hilary Duff-driven reboot that Lizzie McGuire fans were hoping for, but it’s an exciting one nonetheless. How I Met Your Father follows Sophie, played by Duff, and her group of tight knit friends as they navigate life and love in the big city. While the loosely defined spin-off series takes place in the same universe as the beloved sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, the series' showrunners describe How I Met Your Father as a standalone sequel. Will diehard fans get more than just a few subtle nods to the show’s origins? You’ll have to tune in to the entire season find out.
New episodes of How I Met Your Father are streaming every Tuesday on Hulu.
Dollface (Feb. 11)
If you don’t remember the first season of this total gem of a series from the pre-pandemic times of streaming, here’s a refresher: Kat Dennings stars as Jules, who has just been dumped by her long-term, pretty terrible boyfriend. Heartbroken and lost, Jules attempts to reconnect with her old friend group that she had ditched for her boyfriend back in the day, and she gets off to a pretty rocky start. Season 2 finds Jules and her friends fresh out of lockdown and about to enter their thirties, navigating love, work and reentering the world together. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star in this imaginative and relatable series. The entire second season of Dollface is out Feb. 11, but you can catch up on the first season, now streaming on Hulu.
Here's everything coming (and going) on Hulu this month:
Available Feb. 1
Your Attention Please, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef, season 18
1984
A Better Life
The Accused
Airplane!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns (1992)
Batman Forever (1995)
Batman & Robin (1997)
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Black Swan
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
The Ring Two (Unrated)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again
Available Feb. 2
Pam & Tommy, series premiere (Hulu Original)
Available Feb. 3
Basketball and Other Things, season 1
The Deep House
Available Feb. 4
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo con Muchos Huevos
Available Feb. 5
Rick & Morty, season 5 (Turner Networks)
Available Feb. 8
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship (National Geographic)
Available Feb. 10
To Catch a Smuggler, season 3 premiere (National Geographic)
Gully
Available Feb. 11
Dollface, season 2 (Hulu Original)
Available Feb. 14
The Space Between
Available Feb. 15
America’s Book of Secrets, season 4
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition, season 1
American Pickers, season 15
Encounter, season 1 (Viki)
The Food That Built America, season 2
Forged in Fire, seasons 6 and 8
Hoarders, seasons 1, 2, and 12
Little Women: LA, season 1
Married at First Sight, season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, season 2
Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, season 1
Mountain Men, season 10
Mr. Queen, season 1 (Viki)
Pawn Stars, season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, season 2
Storage Wars, season 13
The UnXplained With William Shatner, season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets (Lifetime)
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
Oscar Peterson: Black + White
The Shape of Water
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders (Lifetime)
Available Feb. 17
Trolls: TrollsTopia, season 6 (Hulu Original)
A House on the Bayou
Available Feb. 18
The King’s Man
The Feast
Available Feb. 19
Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works], season 1 (dubbed) (Aniplex)
Gurren Lagann, season 1 (dubbed) (Aniplex)
Available Feb. 22
American Song Contest, series premiere (NBC)
How It Ends
Available Feb. 24
Snowfall, season 5 premiere (FX)
The Last Rite
Available Feb. 25
No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order, season 21 premiere (NBC)
Available Feb. 27
Three Identical Strangers
Sadly, some of your favorites are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is still ticking on some of these titles, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!
Leaving Feb. 4
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Leaving Feb. 5
Antebellum
Leaving Feb. 10
Tonight You're Mine
Leaving Feb. 13
The Dictator
Leaving Feb. 14
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
The Hate U Give
Logan
Leaving Feb. 28
1984
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
All Is Lost
The Ambassador
An American Citizen
The Apparition
The Babysitter
Behind Enemy Lines
Beyond JFK
Broken Arrow
Carpool
Casualties of War
Clockstoppers
The Conversation
Crocodile Dundee
Deck the Halls
Don't Say a Word
The Duchess
Election
Fight Club
Flightplan
The French Connection
Glory
Gone Girl
Goodbye Lover
The Haunting
Hidalgo
Hide and Seek
Holy Man
The Hunted
The Hunter
Intersection
The Interview
The January Man
Kollek
The Last Castle
Liar
Lost In Space
The Love Guru
Mean Creek
The Mexican
The New Age
The Nutcracker
Open Range
The Princess Bride
Q&A
Racing With the Moon
The Raid 2
Role Models
Roxanne
The Saint
Second Best
Semi-Pro
Seven
Shanghai Noon
She's Out of My League
Sinister
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Sommersby
Space Jam
Step Up
The Stepfather
The Stepford Wives
Stripper
Sunchaser
That Night
That Thing You Do!
Todo Cambia
Trolls World Tour
Turtle Beach
What a Girl Wants
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu in January 2022.
This Is Us
This sixth and finale season of This Is Us is now airing on Hulu. Even the trailer for the last season of the drama series starring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia is a real tear-jerker. Don't miss the show's last ever season.
Sex Appeal
Mika Abdalla, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Jake Short and Paris Jackson star in this new original film from Hulu. Sex Appeal follows perfectionist teen Avery Hansen-White, who sets out to master her sexuality after her long distance boyfriend suggests taking their relationship to the next level.
ET is a subsidiary of ViacomCBS.
