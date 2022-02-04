What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in February 2022

This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites, and saying hello to new TV series and movies. February sees the debut of Pam & Tommy, new episodes of the spin-off series, How I Met Your Father and the long awaited second season of Dollface. If you're searching for what show to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.

Hulu subscribers can stream complete seasons of their favorite reality series including Black Ink Crew, The Challenge and RuPaul’s Drag Race. You'll also be able to stream Hulu Originals such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders In The Building, The Great and more.

Want more inspiration on what to watch this weekend? Keep reading to check out our top picks of what’s coming to Hulu in February 2022. Plus, find out which titles are leaving this month so you can catch them before they’re gone. Let the binge begin.

With a new month of TV in full swing, never miss your favorite shows with your favorite stars by watching them night of, thanks to Hulu with Live TV.

Still searching for the right show or movie to stream this weekend? Be sure to check out ET's guides on everything new coming to Prime Video, Peacock, Disney+ and more, plus our recommendations for what to watch this week!

Here's our favorite new titles coming to Hulu this month:

Pam & Tommy

Erin Simkin/Hulu

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in "the greatest love story ever sold" -- aka Hulu’s new series, Pam & Tommy. The eight-episode miniseries recounts the total real-life rollercoaster that Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee experienced after their sex tape was leaked. Pam & Tommy boasts a star-studded cast sporting vintage makeovers. Seth Rogen is stepping into the role of Rand Gauthier alongside his executive producer credit, while Nick Offerman plays his partner in crime. Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marnò, Spencer Granese, Taylor Schilling and Pepi Sonuga also star in this Hulu Original. Catch the first three episodes of Pam & Tommy, out now, with new episodes streaming weekly.



How I Met Your Father

Patrick Wymore/Hulu

It’s not quite the Hilary Duff-driven reboot that Lizzie McGuire fans were hoping for, but it’s an exciting one nonetheless. How I Met Your Father follows Sophie, played by Duff, and her group of tight knit friends as they navigate life and love in the big city. While the loosely defined spin-off series takes place in the same universe as the beloved sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, the series' showrunners describe How I Met Your Father as a standalone sequel. Will diehard fans get more than just a few subtle nods to the show’s origins? You’ll have to tune in to the entire season find out.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father are streaming every Tuesday on Hulu.

Dollface (Feb. 11)

Jessica Brooks/Hulu

If you don’t remember the first season of this total gem of a series from the pre-pandemic times of streaming, here’s a refresher: Kat Dennings stars as Jules, who has just been dumped by her long-term, pretty terrible boyfriend. Heartbroken and lost, Jules attempts to reconnect with her old friend group that she had ditched for her boyfriend back in the day, and she gets off to a pretty rocky start. Season 2 finds Jules and her friends fresh out of lockdown and about to enter their thirties, navigating love, work and reentering the world together. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star in this imaginative and relatable series. The entire second season of Dollface is out Feb. 11, but you can catch up on the first season, now streaming on Hulu.

Here's everything coming (and going) on Hulu this month:

Available Feb. 1

Your Attention Please, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)

Top Chef, season 18

1984

A Better Life

The Accused

Airplane!

Ali

Almost Famous

The Ambassador

Apartment Troubles

Arctic

Arthur Christmas

The Bank Job

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Beautiful Creatures

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Black Swan

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Broken Arrow

The Bronze

Casualties of War

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Date Movie

Domestic Disturbance

The Doors

El Dorado

Fight Club

First Daughter

The Flintstones

The French Connection

The Glass Castle

Glory

Hamburger Hill

He Got Game

Hitch

House of the Dead

Hustle and Heat

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

The January Man

Jingle All the Way

John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Liar

Life or Something Like It

Lucky

Major League

Man on Fire

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Narc

Nightmare Alley

The One

Oscar

The Other Guys

Patriot Games

Planet 51

Real Genius

The Ring Two

The Ring Two (Unrated)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Safe

Seven Pounds

Small Soldiers

Snow Day

The Sons of Katie Elder

Step Up

The Stepfather

Stick It

Striking Distance

Summer Rental

Swing Vote

Terms of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Turbulence

Universal Soldier: The Return

Water for Elephants

Whiplash

White Men Can’t Jump

You Again

Available Feb. 2

Pam & Tommy, series premiere (Hulu Original)

Available Feb. 3

Basketball and Other Things, season 1

The Deep House

Available Feb. 4

Beans

The Beta Test

Un Gallo con Muchos Huevos

Available Feb. 5

﻿Rick & Morty, season 5 (Turner Networks)

Available Feb. 8

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship (National Geographic)

Available Feb. 10

To Catch a Smuggler, season 3 premiere (National Geographic)

Gully

Available Feb. 11

Dollface, season 2 (Hulu Original)

Available Feb. 14

The Space Between

Available Feb. 15

America’s Book of Secrets, season 4

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition, season 1

American Pickers, season 15

Encounter, season 1 (Viki)

The Food That Built America, season 2

Forged in Fire, seasons 6 and 8

Hoarders, seasons 1, 2, and 12

Little Women: LA, season 1

Married at First Sight, season 12

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, season 2

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, season 1

Mountain Men, season 10

Mr. Queen, season 1 (Viki)

Pawn Stars, season 1

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, season 2

Storage Wars, season 13

The UnXplained With William Shatner, season 2B

Cheer Squad Secrets (Lifetime)

District B13

Fireheart

Hammer of the Gods

Oscar Peterson: Black + White

The Shape of Water

Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders (Lifetime)

Available Feb. 17

Trolls: TrollsTopia, season 6 (Hulu Original)

A House on the Bayou

Available Feb. 18

The King’s Man

The Feast

Available Feb. 19

Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works], season 1 (dubbed) (Aniplex)

Gurren Lagann, season 1 (dubbed) (Aniplex)

Available Feb. 22

American Song Contest, series premiere (NBC)

How It Ends

Available Feb. 24

Snowfall, season 5 premiere (FX)

The Last Rite

Available Feb. 25

No Exit (Hulu Original)

Law & Order, season 21 premiere (NBC)

Available Feb. 27

Three Identical Strangers

Sadly, some of your favorites are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is still ticking on some of these titles, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

Leaving Feb. 4

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Leaving Feb. 5

Antebellum

Leaving Feb. 10

Tonight You're Mine

Leaving Feb. 13

The Dictator

Leaving Feb. 14

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

The Hate U Give

Logan

Leaving Feb. 28

1984

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

All Is Lost

The Ambassador

An American Citizen

The Apparition

The Babysitter

Behind Enemy Lines

Beyond JFK

Broken Arrow

Carpool

Casualties of War

Clockstoppers

The Conversation

Crocodile Dundee

Deck the Halls

Don't Say a Word

The Duchess

Election

Fight Club

Flightplan

The French Connection

Glory

Gone Girl

Goodbye Lover

The Haunting

Hidalgo

Hide and Seek

Holy Man

The Hunted

The Hunter

Intersection

The Interview

The January Man

Kollek

The Last Castle

Liar

Lost In Space

The Love Guru

Mean Creek

The Mexican

The New Age

The Nutcracker

Open Range

The Princess Bride

Q&A

Racing With the Moon

The Raid 2

Role Models

Roxanne

The Saint

Second Best

Semi-Pro

Seven

Shanghai Noon

She's Out of My League

Sinister

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sommersby

Space Jam

Step Up

The Stepfather

The Stepford Wives

Stripper

Sunchaser

That Night

That Thing You Do!

Todo Cambia

Trolls World Tour

Turtle Beach

What a Girl Wants

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu in January 2022.

This Is Us

This sixth and finale season of This Is Us is now airing on Hulu. Even the trailer for the last season of the drama series starring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia is a real tear-jerker. Don't miss the show's last ever season.

Watch Now

Sex Appeal

Mika Abdalla, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Jake Short and Paris Jackson star in this new original film from Hulu. Sex Appeal follows perfectionist teen Avery Hansen-White, who sets out to master her sexuality after her long distance boyfriend suggests taking their relationship to the next level.

Watch Now

