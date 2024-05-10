The Indiana Pacers are back home tonight as they face the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the teams' second-round NBA Playoffs series. The Knicks now hold a 2-0 series lead after yet another thrilling game at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

After winning Wednesday's Game 2 with a score of 130-121, the Knicks are favorites to move onto the Eastern Conference Finals. Jalen Brunson injured his right foot in the first quarter, but then came back in full force to score 29 points in 32 minutes. OG Anunoby left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for Game 3 tonight.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 3 livestream options.

How to Watch the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3 Without Cable

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will be televised between TNT, ABC and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 3 on ESPN tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Knicks vs. Pacers playoff game for free.

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Knicks vs. Pacers games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch the Pacers vs. Knicks game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN, TNT and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Playoff Game 3 today?

Game 3 of the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks NBA Playoffs Schedule

The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks started on Monday, May 6, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Monday, May 6, Pacers at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Wednesday, May 8, Pacers at Knicks, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Friday, May 10, Knicks at Pacers, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 4: Sunday, May 12, Knicks at Pacers, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 5: Tuesday, May 14, Pacers at Knicks (TNT)*

GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Knicks at Pacers (ESPN)*

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Pacers at Knicks (TBD)*

* = If necessary

