The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks today for Game 4 of the teams' second-round NBA Playoffs series. The Knicks now lead 2-1 heading into this matinee game. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

When the two teams last met in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semis, Indiana pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback and took down the Knicks 111-106 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers needed to get back on track and now will look to keep the heat turned up.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 4 livestream options.

How to Watch the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4 Without Cable

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will be televised between TNT, ABC and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 4 on ABC this afternoon with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is 50% off your first month. $60 $30 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Knicks vs. Pacers playoff game for free.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Knicks vs. Pacers games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch the Pacers vs. Knicks game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, ESPN and TNT. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4 today?

Game 4 of the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks NBA Playoffs Schedule

The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks started on Monday, May 6, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Monday, May 6, Pacers at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Wednesday, May 8, Pacers at Knicks, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Friday, May 10, Knicks at Pacers, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 4: Sunday, May 12, Knicks at Pacers, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 5: Tuesday, May 14, Pacers at Knicks (TNT)*

GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Knicks at Pacers (ESPN)*

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Pacers at Knicks (TBD)*

* = If necessary

RELATED CONTENT: