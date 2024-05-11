The New York Rangers will attempt to finish the sweep as they face the Carolina Hurricanes today in Game 4 of the second-round NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series. New York now leads the best-of-seven series 3-0, which means the Canes are on the brink of elimination. Puck-drop from PNC Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Rangers beat the Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the second-round playoff series. It is rare that a team rebounds after falling behind 3-0 in an NHL playoff series and New York is just one win away from sealing their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes NHL playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 4 livestream options.

How to Watch the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 4 Without Cable

Game 4 of the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series will air on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's matchup with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

2024 NHL Playoff matches on TNT and TBS are available to stream on Max. You can watch the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes game in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month. Max's B/R Sports Add-on currently comes free with the service but will eventually cost an additional $9.99 a month.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

What time is the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes game tonight?

Game 4 of the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs series will be played on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 4 on?

The New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes game at PNC Arena will be broadcast live by TNT.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the second-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Hurricanes at Rangers, Sunday, May 5 at 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Hurricanes at Rangers, Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Rangers at Hurricanes, Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Rangers at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: Hurricanes at Rangers, Monday, May 13 (TBD)*

Game 6: Rangers at Hurricanes, Thursday, May 16 (TBD)*

Game 7: Hurricanes at Rangers, Saturday, May 18 (TBD)*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

