The Florida Panthers are one win away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season. Heading into Game 6 against the New York Rangers, the Panthers now have a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Final as the series heads back down to Florida. Puck-drop from Amerant Bank Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Watch Game 6 on Sling TV

After the Panthers picked up their second Stanley Cup Playoffs win in a row Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers are on the brink of elimination for the first time this postseason. If Florida wins tonight, they'll become the first team to advance to the Stanley Cup Final in consecutive seasons since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers NHL playoff game today, including the full Eastern Conference Finals schedule and all the best Game 6 livestream options.

How to Watch the New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers Game 6 Without Cable

Game 6 of the the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's Rangers vs. Panthers game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream all of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package that also includes ESPN to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Rangers vs. Panthers game for free.

Hulu + Live TV offers access to ABC, ESPN and TNT along with over 90 other channels. Stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

What time is the New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers Game 6 tonight?

Game 6 of the New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers Eastern Conference Finals series will be played on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers Game 6 on?

Tonight's New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers Eastern Conference Finals game will be broadcast live by ABC.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals schedule to watch every Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers game.

Game 1: Panthers at Rangers, Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Panthers at Rangers, Friday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Rangers at Panthers, Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Ranger at Panthers, Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5: Panthers at Rangers, Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Rangers at Panthers, Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 7: Panthers at Rangers, Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League announced that Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Saturday, June 8. Every game in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S.

RELATED CONTENT: