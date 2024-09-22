This Sunday is full of key matchups, and the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New Orleans Saints is no different. The Saints will welcome the Eagles to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, and one of the best ways to catch the game live is with Sling TV.

The Saints have proven themselves against their intense schedule of adversaries so far, and this matchup against the playoff-favored Eagles won't be an easy one for them. Newly engaged QB Jalen Hurts and the Birds are ready to bring down the streak, especially after last week's nail-biting loss to the Falcons during Monday Night Football. But if Derek Carr can keep the accurate arm and Alvin Kamara can pull off another marathon of touchdowns, the Saints have more than a good chance — the team has scored a staggering 91 points in their last two wins.

Who will score the Week 3 W? Keep reading to learn how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints game today and find out.

When is the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints game?

The New Orleans Saints will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 22, at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints game without cable

Today's Saints vs Eagles Week 3 NFL game will air on FOX. If you don't have cable, there are a few ways to stream the game online, including Sling TV, FuboTV, NFL+ and Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will also give you access to NBC, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and so much more.

One of the best streaming services for sports fans, FuboTV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to FOX, you’ll be able to watch the Saints vs. Eagles Week 3 game on Sunday. This same subscription will also allow you to access every NFL game airing on NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network, so you’ll be able to stream NFL games live all season long.

Prices normally start at $79.99 per month for FuboTV Pro, but right now, you can save $30 on your first month of the plan, bringing it down to $49.99.

Several of the 2024 NFL regular season games will be available with an NFL+ subscription. You'll get access to games airing on the NFL Network. You can watch in-market games on NFL+ on your TV, but out-of-market games will only be available to stream via your smartphone or tablet.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, along with dozens of live TV channels. With NBC included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch Sunday's Saints vs. Eagles game live.

Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints game for free

FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV both offer a free trial period, which, if timed properly, will allow you to watch Sunday's game for free.

What channel is the Eagles vs. Saints game on?

The Eagles vs. Saints game will air on FOX today.

2024 NFL Week 3 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week three of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

Sunday, September 22, 2024

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburg Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, September 23, 2024

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL regular season.

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

