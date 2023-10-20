Streaming

How to Watch the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 4 Online Tonight, Start Time, Live Stream

Phillies Diamondbacks
Brian Garfinkel/Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:05 AM PDT, October 20, 2023

The NLCS continues with Game 4 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks tonight in Phoenix.

Tonight, the National League Championship Series continues with Game 4 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies lead the Diamondbacks 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The road team has yet to win a game in the NLCS. Arizona won Game 3 in Phoenix yesterday, walking off Philadelphia in the bottom of the ninth on a base hit from Ketel Marte. The Phillies will look to take a 3-1 lead in this 2023 MLB Playoffs series behind Cristopher Sanchez and the Diamondbacks are starting with Joe Mantiply.

Which team will advance to the World Series? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 4 live, including the full 2023 MLB NLCS schedule and live streaming.

When is the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks ALCS Game 4?

First pitch is set for Thursday, October 19 at 8:07 p.m ET (5:07 p.m. PT). 

How to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks in 2023 NLCS online

All seven games in the 2023 National League Championship Series will air on TBS. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks games is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

Stream the NLCS on Sling TV

Stream the NLCS on Sling TV
Getty

Stream the NLCS on Sling TV

With its Orange Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to TBS to watch the National Championship League Series. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $20.

 

$40 $20

Your First Month

Sign Up Now

2023 NLCS Schedule

Here is the NLCS schedule for the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks. Game 3, Game 4 and Game 5 will be played at Chase Field in Phoenix.

All times Eastern Standard Time.

  • Monday, October 16 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 1, 7:07 p.m. EST
  • Tuesday, October 17 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 2, 7:07 p.m. EST
  • Thursday, October 19 - Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 3, 5:07 p.m. EST
  • Friday, October 20 - Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 4, 8:07 p.m. EST
  • Saturday, October 21 - Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 5 (if necessary), 8:07 p.m. EST
  • Monday, October 23 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 6 (if necessary), Time TBD
  • Tuesday, October 24 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 7 (if necessary), Time TBD

