Tonight, the National League Championship Series continues with Game 5 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies. The best-of-seven series is now tied at 2-2, completely changing the NLCS narrative.

Despite Philadelphia's 5-2 lead in Game 4 last night, Arizona roared back late from a three-run deficit to beat the Phillies 6-5. The road team has yet to win a game in the NLCS. The Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler for Game 5 while it's probable that Zac Gallen will take the mound for the Diamondbacks in Arizona's final home game of the series.

Which team will advance to the World Series? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 4 live, including the full 2023 MLB NLCS schedule and live streaming.

When is the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 5?

First pitch is set for Saturday, October 21 at 8:07 p.m ET (5:07 p.m. PT).

How to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 5 online

All seven games in the 2023 National League Championship Series will air on TBS. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks games is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

2023 NLCS Schedule

Here is the NLCS schedule for the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks. Game 5 will be played at Chase Field in Phoenix before the NLCS moves back to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday.

All times Eastern Standard Time.

Game 1: Arizona at Philadelphia, Monday, October 16, 7:07 p.m. EST

Game 2: Arizona at Philadelphia, Tuesday, October 17, 7:07 p.m. EST

Game 3: Philadelphia at Arizona, Thursday, October 19, 4:07 p.m. EST

Game 4: Philadelphia at Arizona, Friday, October 20, 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 5: Philadelphia at Arizona, Saturday, October 21, 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 6: Arizona at Philadelphia, Monday, October 23, 5:07 p.m. EST

Game 7: Arizona at Philadelphia, Tuesday, October 24, 8:07 p.m. EST

