How to Watch the 'Proud Family' Reboot 'Louder and Prouder'

Kiddos of the '90s and early '00s can take a moment to rejoice -- because The Proud Family is finally returning to TV (this time, even louder and prouder) and essentially restoring our childhood in the process.

Nearly 17 years after the Disney Channel original series, The Proud Family, concluded its two-season run, the show has been revamped through a new revival aptly titled: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Set to premiere on Disney+ on Feb. 23, the series will follow a now 16-year-old Penny as she and her family navigate a new slew of obstacles relating to modern life and the quirky (often hilarious) challenges of being a teenager.

The revival will see original cast members like Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Cedric the Entertainer and more return to voice their beloved characters, along with a handful of other stars set to take on new, recurring roles -- including Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, EJ Johnson and many more.

Learn More

Regardless of whether you're loyal to the Disney Channel original or you're excited to see a new generation fall in love with the Proud Family, here's everything you need to know about how, when and where to watch The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Disney+

When does The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder come out? The revival is set to premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and will debut new episodes every Wednesday.

Where to watch The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Much like the OG series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will be available to stream on Disney+ -- which viewers can subscribe to for only $7.99 per month.

Learn More

Disney+ subscribers can also enjoy access to other hit shows and movies on the streamer, like Eternals, Cruella, Encanto and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meet the New Voices Behind 'The Proud Family' Revival (Exclusive)

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Set to Debut on Disney Plus in May

The Best Movies to Watch on Disney Plus for Black History Month

'Cruella' is Now Streaming for Free to All Disney Plus Subscribers

What's New on Disney+ This Month

How to Watch 'The Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air'