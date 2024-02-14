Tiger Woods will make his 2024 season debut this week at Riviera Country Club. The 2024 Genesis Invitational marks his first start on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Masters. It's the third Signature Event of the season and all eyes will fall on Southern California where there will be a star-studded, 70-man field.

Last year's winner, Jon Rahm, won't be competing this year after joining LIV Golf. Along with Woods, must-watch players teeing up include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, 2021 Genesis Invitational champion Max Homa and the all-time tournament earnings leader and 2020 champion at Riviera, Adam Scott.

The purse is $20 million with $4 million going to the winner. Here's everything to know about how to watch the 2024 Genesis Invitational at home, including the best livestream options and TV schedule.

When is the 2024 Genesis Invitational?

The 2024 Genesis Invitational gets underway Thursday, February 15 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The Tour’s latest signature event will run through Sunday, February 18.

How to Watch the 2024 Genesis Invitational Online

Golf Channel and Peacock will showcase live action from the Genesis Invitational, beginning February 15 at 4 p.m. ET. CBS will also host action from Rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday.

Peacock will provide coverage for all four days of the Genesis Invitational. The streaming service costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, plus your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

You can also watch the 2024 Genesis Invitational on FuboTV. The sports-focused live TV streaming service includes the Golf Channel and CBS. Better yet, FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Genesis Invitational online for free.

With Fubo's access to Golf Channel, you can also watch "On the Range" today, February 14. Live action straight from the practice ground at The Riviera Country Club will air from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. ET. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews and DraftKings betting, player interviews and more.

The Genesis Invitational will be broadcast on ESPN+. Check out the complete schedule for coverage and sign up for ESPN+ below.

Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

2024 Genesis Invitational TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

Round 1: Thursday, February 15

4-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Round 2: Friday, February 16

Noon-3PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Chubb Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Round 3: Saturday, February 17

1-3PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-7PM (CBS): Genesis Invitational, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-5:30PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Chubb Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Round 4: Sunday, February 18

1-3PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, final round (PGA Tour)

3-6:30PM (CBS): Genesis Invitational, final round (PGA Tour)

3-5:30PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Chubb Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)

