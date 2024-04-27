Streaming

How to Watch Today's Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat NBA Playoff Game 3 Online: Start Time, Live Stream

Jayson Tatum
Winslow Townson/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:38 AM PDT, April 27, 2024

The Boston Celtics battle the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their first-round NBA Playoff series today.

The Eastern Conference first-round 2024 NBA Playoffs matchup between the Celtics and Heat moves to Miami today. Game 3 is crucial as the series is currently tied 1-1. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center. 

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

After a blowout 114-94 win over the Heat in Game 1, Miami bounced back in Game 2 on Wednesday, defeating the Celtics 111-101. The Heat hit a franchise-record 23 three-pointers in the victory. Today's game is one of the most exciting in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, so keep reading for everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game, including the full series schedule and free livestream options.

How to Watch the Heat vs. Celtics Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be televised between ABC and TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 3 on TNT tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Watch the Celtics vs. Heat Game Live on Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV
Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month.

$71 $46

With Sports Extra

Sign Up Now

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier. 

Watch the Heat vs. Celtics Game Live for Free on FuboTV

FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can watch the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month and the B/R Sports Add-on costs $9.99 a month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV
FuboTV

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV

FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost.

$79.99/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

Watch the Heat vs. Celtics Game Live for Free on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the Celtics vs. Heat game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Catch all the action on ABC, ESPN and TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You'll also get access to over 90 live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

$77/Month

FREE 3-DAY TRIAL

Sign Up Now

What time is Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 3?

Game 3 of the NBA playoff series between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be played on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Celtics and Heat started on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action. 

GAME 1: Heat vs. Celtics, Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m., ABC)

GAME 2: Heat vs. Celtics, Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m., TNT)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Heat, Saturday, April 27 (6 p.m., TNT)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Heat, Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

GAME 5: Heat vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Heat, Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Heat vs. Celtics, Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

