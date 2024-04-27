The Eastern Conference first-round 2024 NBA Playoffs matchup between the Celtics and Heat moves to Miami today. Game 3 is crucial as the series is currently tied 1-1. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center.

After a blowout 114-94 win over the Heat in Game 1, Miami bounced back in Game 2 on Wednesday, defeating the Celtics 111-101. The Heat hit a franchise-record 23 three-pointers in the victory. Today's game is one of the most exciting in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, so keep reading for everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game, including the full series schedule and free livestream options.

How to Watch the Heat vs. Celtics Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be televised between ABC and TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 3 on TNT tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month. $71 $46 With Sports Extra Sign Up Now

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can watch the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month and the B/R Sports Add-on costs $9.99 a month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

You can watch the Celtics vs. Heat game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 3?

Game 3 of the NBA playoff series between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be played on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Celtics and Heat started on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Heat vs. Celtics, Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m., ABC)

GAME 2: Heat vs. Celtics, Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m., TNT)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Heat, Saturday, April 27 (6 p.m., TNT)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Heat, Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

GAME 5: Heat vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Heat, Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Heat vs. Celtics, Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

