The Orlando Magic will look to tie up their Eastern Conference first-round 2024 NBA Playoffs series today when they meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4. After winning 97-83 in Game 1 and 96-86 in Game 2, the Cavs now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Tip-off between the Eastern Conference foes is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.

Cleveland received a real wake-up call on Thursday after losing to the Magic in a 121-83 road defeat in Game 3. Get ready for a crucial NBA Playoffs Game 4. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and free livestream options.

How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Magic Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will air on a mix of ESPN, TNT, NBA TV. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 4 on TNT today with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month. $71 $46 With Sports Extra Sign Up Now

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can watch the Cavaliers vs. Magic games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month and the B/R Sports Add-on costs $9.99 a month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

You can watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder playoff game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ABC and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Playoff Game 4?

Game 4 of the NBA playoff series between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will be played on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Magic and Cavaliers began on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

GAME 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

GAME 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

GAME 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

