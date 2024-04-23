Streaming

How to Watch Today's Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers NBA Playoff Game 2 Online: Start Time, Live Stream

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mavericks Clippers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:48 AM PDT, April 23, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers meet in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series today.

The 2024 NBA Playoffs continue today with the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks taking on the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in the second game of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. Familiar foes meet in the playoffs for the third time in four years. Game 2 tips off at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

Los Angeles dominated with a 109-97 victory in the series opener on Sunday. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard remains questionable for tonight's game due to his knee injury. If the All-Star forward does not return, he will have another three days before Friday's Game 3 in Dallas.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will be televised between ABC and TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 2 on TNT with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Live on Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV
Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month.

$71 $46

With Sports Extra

Sign Up Now

You can also save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $10 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $50 for the first month.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Live for Free on FuboTV

FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can watch Mavericks vs. Clippers Game 2 on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month and the B/R Sports Add-on costs $9.99 a month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV
FuboTV

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV

FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost.

$79.99/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

Watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Live for Free on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Catch all the action on ABC, ESPN and TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You'll also get access to over 90 live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

$77/Month

FREE 3-DAY TRIAL

Sign Up Now

What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Playoff Game?

Game 2 of the NBA playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers game will be played Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Mavericks and Clippers started on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action. 

GAME 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Tuesday, April 23 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Friday, April 26 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

GAME 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Online

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs Online

How to Watch 'Dune: Part Two' Online — Now Streaming

Streaming

How to Watch 'Dune: Part Two' Online — Now Streaming

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

Best Lists

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

The Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2024: Compare the Top Plans

Streaming

The Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2024: Compare the Top Plans

How to Watch 'Fallout' Starring Walton Goggins Online

Streaming

How to Watch 'Fallout' Starring Walton Goggins Online

Tags:

Latest News