The Lakers are back home today for Game 3 of their first-round NBA Playoff series against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. The rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals continues with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray going head-to-head against Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT. from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

On Monday, the Nuggets won 101-99, taking a 2-0 lead after Jamal Murray hit a buzzer-beating jumper. That thrilling matchup marked the largest comeback win by any NBA team in a playoff game in the last 25 seasons. Now, the Lakers need to put together their strongest game to save their season.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoff game, including the series schedule and free livestream options.

How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will be televised between ABC and TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 3 on TNT today with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 3 on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month and the B/R Sports Add-on costs $9.99 a month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now.

You can watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoff Game 3?

Game 3 of the LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoff series will be played Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Lakers and Nuggets started on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

