The Lakers have one last shot at remaining in the 2024 NBA Playoffs as they host the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series. This rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals could soon be over as Los Angeles finds themselves on the brink of elimination. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena today.

Los Angeles fell to the Nuggets in Game 3 on Thursday, 112-105, falling behind 3-0 in the series. Despite holding double-digit leads in each of their three playoff games against Denver, every contest has ended in a loss for the Lakers. With Thursday's win, Denver has now beaten the Lakers 11 straight times.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoff game, including the series schedule and free livestream options.

How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will be televised between ABC and TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 4 on ABC tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Nuggets vs. Lakers playoff game for free.

You can watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Lakers vs. Nuggets Playoff Game 4?

Game 4 of the LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoff series will be played Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Lakers and Nuggets started on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

