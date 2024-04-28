The No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks and the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers meet again today in a pivotal Game 4 showdown of their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series. The Mavericks now have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

Mavericks star Luka Doncic is listed as questionable due to right knee soreness. Clippers' Kawhi Leonard also faces an uncertain status due to persistent knee inflammation. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and free livestream options.

How to Watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will be televised between ABC, ESPN and TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 4 on ABC today with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month. $71 $46 With Sports Extra Sign Up Now

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Clippers vs. Mavericks playoff game for free.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Playoff Game 4?

Game 4 of the NBA playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers game will be played on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Mavericks and Clippers started on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Tuesday, April 23 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Friday, April 26 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

GAME 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

RELATED CONTENT: