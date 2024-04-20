Streaming

How to Watch Today's Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoff Game: Start Time, Series Schedule, Live Stream

Lakers Nuggets
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:45 AM PDT, April 20, 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The 2024 NBA Playoffs have officially arrived. Today, the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray going head-to-head against Anthony Davis and LeBron James, this game is not one to miss. The series tips off with Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

The Nuggets are appearing in the playoffs for a sixth straight year and are coming off their winningest season since joining the NBA. Denver defeated the Lakers in all three meetings during the regular season and Los Angeles hasn’t won against the Nuggets since December 2022. This year’s series will be the third run-in between LeBron and Nikola Jokic in the playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoff game, including the start time and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will be televised between ABC and TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Live on Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV
Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month.

$71 $46

With Sports Extra

Sign Up Now

You can also save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $10 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $50 for the first month.

Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Live for Free on FuboTV

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Lakers vs. Nuggets game for free.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV
FuboTV

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV

FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost.

$79.99/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Live for Free on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Catch all the action on ABC, ESPN and TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You'll also get access to over 90 live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

$77/Month

FREE 3-DAY TRIAL

Sign Up Now

What time is the Lakers vs. Nuggets Game?

The LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoff game will be played Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Lakers and Nuggets begins on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action. 

GAME 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

