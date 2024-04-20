The 2024 NBA Playoffs have officially arrived. Today, the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray going head-to-head against Anthony Davis and LeBron James, this game is not one to miss. The series tips off with Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Nuggets are appearing in the playoffs for a sixth straight year and are coming off their winningest season since joining the NBA. Denver defeated the Lakers in all three meetings during the regular season and Los Angeles hasn’t won against the Nuggets since December 2022. This year’s series will be the third run-in between LeBron and Nikola Jokic in the playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoff game, including the start time and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will be televised between ABC and TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $10 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $50 for the first month.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Lakers vs. Nuggets game for free.

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Lakers vs. Nuggets Game?

The LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoff game will be played Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Lakers and Nuggets begins on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

GAME 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

