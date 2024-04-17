The 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament continues today with the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers facing off for a chance to earn the No. 7 seed in the East. The winner of this game will head to New York for the start of a first-round series against the Knicks on Saturday, while the loser will host either the Atlanta Hawks or Chicago Bulls for eighth place on Friday.

Despite sitting out the Sixers’ regular-season finale against the Nets while recovering from a knee injury, it would be surprising for All-Star center Joel Embiid to site out a crucial play-in tournament game. The No. 7 Sixers now need to beat Jimmy Butler and the No. 8 Heat to actually make the playoffs.

The first Eastern Conference Play-In game between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's game with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV, Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Heat vs. 76ers game for free.

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Every game broadcast nationally will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NBA Play-In Tournament if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $10 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $50 for the first month.

You can watch the Heat vs. 76ers game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Heat vs. 76ers Game?

The Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Play-In Tournament game will be played Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT).

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

The NBA Play-In Tournament will be played from Tuesday, April 16 to Friday, April 19, 2024. The Western Conference started yesterday and the Eastern Conference will begin competition today.

Western Conference

7/8 Game: L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, Tuesday, April 16 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

9/10 Game: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, Tuesday, April 16 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Eastern Conference

7/8 Game: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers; Wednesday, April 17 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

9/10 Game: Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls; Wednesday, April 17 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

