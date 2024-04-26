The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing as the No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks and No. 6 Indiana Pacers head into a pivotal Game 3 tonight. The first round Eastern Conference playoff series is currently tied with one win for each team. Tip-off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

The two Central Division rivals haven't met in the postseason since 2000. After the Milwaukee Bucks took Game 1 with a 109-94 win, they are now hoping to bounce back after losing to the Pacers 125-108 in Game 2 on Tuesday. Now Milwaukee will be making their road postseason debut.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoff game, including the series schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will be televised between TNT, NBA TV and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 3 on ESPN today with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV or FuboTV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month. $71 $46 With Sports Extra Sign Up Now

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Bucks vs. Pacers playoff game for free.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch the Bucks vs. Pacers game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is Bucks vs. Pacers Game 3?

Game 3 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers will be played on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Bucks and Pacers started on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Indiana at Milwaukee; Sunday, April 21 (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 2: Indiana at Milwaukee; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

GAME 3: Milwaukee at Indiana; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

GAME 4: Milwaukee at Indiana; Sunday April 28 (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 5: Indiana at Milwaukee; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Milwaukee at Indiana; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Indiana at Milwaukee; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

