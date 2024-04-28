The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers meet in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round 2024 NBA Playoffs series today. After winning the last two duels, Indiana now holds a 2-1 lead in the series. Milwaukee has championship experience though, so today's game is not to be missed.

The Bucks came up just short in Game 3 on Friday, falling 121-118 in overtime. Milwaukee will likely need another massive performance from Khris Middleton today considering the Bucks could be without Damian Lillard, who suffered an Achilles injury. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and free livestream options.

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Pacers Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will be televised between TNT, NBA TV and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 4 on TNT today with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can watch the Bucks vs. Pacers game on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month and the B/R Sports Add-on costs $9.99 a month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now.

You can watch the Bucks vs. Pacers game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Playoff Game 4?

Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers will be played on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Bucks and Pacers started on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Indiana at Milwaukee; Sunday, April 21 (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 2: Indiana at Milwaukee; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

GAME 3: Milwaukee at Indiana; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

GAME 4: Milwaukee at Indiana; Sunday April 28 (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 5: Indiana at Milwaukee; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Milwaukee at Indiana; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Indiana at Milwaukee; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

