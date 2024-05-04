The highly anticipated matchup of the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves begins today with Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Familiar foes meet in the NBA playoffs for the second year in a row. Tip-off from Denver is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The No. 3-seed Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round, while the No. 2-seed Nuggets ousted the Los Angeles Lakers in five games to advance to the second round. Minnesota fell to reigning champion Denver in five games during the first round last year, but the series looks quite different this time around.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 1 livestream options.

How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Playoff Series Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals will be televised between TNT and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 1 on TNT today with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

You can watch the Timberwolves vs. Suns game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ABC and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

2024 NBA Playoff games on TNT and TBS are available to stream on Max. You can watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month.

What time is the Timberwolves vs. Nugget NBA Playoff game today?

Game 1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule

The conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves starts on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Saturday, May 4, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Monday, May 6, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Friday, May 10, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 4: Sunday, May 12, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Tuesday, May 14, Timberwolves at Nuggets (TBD)*

GAME 6: Thursday, May 16, Nuggets at Timberwolves (TBD)*

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Timberwolves at Nuggets (TBD)*

* = If necessary

