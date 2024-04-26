The No. 6 Phoenix Suns host the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their best-of-seven first round 2024 NBA Playoff series tonight. Up two games, the Timberwolves have the chance to take a 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in franchise history. Tip-off at Footprint Center is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

In Game 2 on Tuesday, the Timberwolves took a 2-0 lead with a 105-93 victory. Meanwhile the Suns are two losses away from not advancing past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Can the Suns rally and win this must-win game? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and free livestream options.

How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Suns Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns will be televised between ESPN and TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 3 on ESPN tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Timberwolves vs. Suns playoff game for free.

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Timberwolves vs. Suns games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch the Timberwolves vs. Suns game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Playoff Game 3?

Game 3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Playoffs series will be played on Friday, April 26, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Timberwolves and Suns started on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 ET, ESPN)

GAME 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 ET, TNT)

GAME 3:: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 ET, ESPN)

GAME 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 ET, TNT)

GAME 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

