The No. 6 Phoenix Suns will try to keep their season alive when they face the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their best-of-seven first round 2024 NBA Playoff series tonight. After a 126-109 win on Friday, Minnesota now holds a commanding 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in franchise history. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center.

The Timberwolves have won all three games by double digits and now look to complete the sweep and advance to the second round of the playoffs. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and free livestream options.

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns will be televised between ESPN and TNT.

What time is the Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Playoff Game 4?

Game 4 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Playoffs series will be played on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Timberwolves and Suns started on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

GAME 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 3:: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

GAME 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

