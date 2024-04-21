Streaming

How to Watch Today's New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoff Game: Start Time, Live Stream

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Pelicans Thunder
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:22 PM PDT, April 21, 2024

The OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans commence their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series tonight.

Day two of the 2024 NBA Playoffs continues tonight with the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. This will be the first time these teams have met in the postseason. The series tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

New Orleans earned their way into the playoffs with a blowout win over the Kings on Friday night. The Pelicans will still be without leading scorer Zion Williamson, who is out with a hamstring injury. They'll be up against the young and mighty Thunder, who secured the top seed following a three-way tie for first place with the Nuggets and Timberwolves.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder will be televised on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Live on Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV
Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month.

$71 $46

With Sports Extra

Sign Up Now

You can also save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $10 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $50 for the first month.

Watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Live for Free on FuboTV

FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month and the B/R Sports Add-on costs $9.99 a month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV
FuboTV

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV

FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost.

$79.99/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

Watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Live for Free on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder playoff game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ABC and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Catch all the action on ABC, ESPN and TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You'll also get access to over 90 live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

$77/Month

FREE 3-DAY TRIAL

Sign Up Now

What time is the New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder game?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoff game will be played Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the New Orleans Pelicans and OKC Thunder begins on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action. 

GAME 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. ET TNT)

GAME 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

GAME 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Online

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs Online

How to Watch 'Dune: Part Two' Online — Now Streaming

Streaming

How to Watch 'Dune: Part Two' Online — Now Streaming

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

Best Lists

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

The Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2024: Compare the Top Plans

Streaming

The Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2024: Compare the Top Plans

How to Watch 'Fallout' Starring Walton Goggins Online

Streaming

How to Watch 'Fallout' Starring Walton Goggins Online

Tags:

Latest News