Day two of the 2024 NBA Playoffs continues tonight with the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. This will be the first time these teams have met in the postseason. The series tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

New Orleans earned their way into the playoffs with a blowout win over the Kings on Friday night. The Pelicans will still be without leading scorer Zion Williamson, who is out with a hamstring injury. They'll be up against the young and mighty Thunder, who secured the top seed following a three-way tie for first place with the Nuggets and Timberwolves.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder will be televised on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month. $71 $46 With Sports Extra Sign Up Now

You can also save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $10 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $50 for the first month.

FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month and the B/R Sports Add-on costs $9.99 a month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

You can watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder playoff game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ABC and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder game?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoff game will be played Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the New Orleans Pelicans and OKC Thunder begins on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. ET TNT)

GAME 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

GAME 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

