Week 7 of the 2023 college football season is in full swing and by the time today’s jam-packed lineup is completed, half the season will officially be in the books. One of this Saturday's top contests sees the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) facing off against the undefeated No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0).

For the first time since 2005, the Notre Dame has a chance to hand USC its first loss of the season. This game is an interesting matchup of well-performing units — Notre Dame's defense vs. USC's offense. In their last 11 games against the Fighting Irish, the Trojans are 4-7 and now prepare for a matchup against a big rival.

Ready for game day? Here is everything to know about how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game live at home.

When is the USC vs. Notre Dame game?

The college football showdown between No. 10 USC and No. 21 Notre Dame is set to kick off Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). Pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the USC vs. Notre Dame Game Online

The USC vs. Notre Dame game will be airing live on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can catch all the action on Peacock.

Peacock Premium plans are only $5.99 per month, include ads and let you stream live sports airing on NBC, including the 2023 NFL season on NBC. Or you can save 17% by choosing the annual package for $59.99.

Peacock Peacock Peacock Starting at just $6 a month, a Peacock Premium subscription is the easiest way to stream live sports and events airing on NBC and Universo. $6/Month Sign Up Now

The most cost-effective way to watch today's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. You'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

How to Watch the USC vs. Notre Dame Game for Free

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

What other College Football games air on Peacock today?

Before the USC vs. Notre Dame game, Ohio State heads to Purdue at noon ET and Illinois faces Maryland at 3:00 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT: