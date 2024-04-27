The 2024 NBA Playoffs continue today with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead when they battle the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3 of their first-round series. These two teams now take their matchup to Louisiana. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

Game 1 on Monday marked OKC's first playoff win at home since 2020. The Thunder are now coming off a 124-92 win in Game 2 and have won four of five meetings with New Orleans this season. The Pelicans will still feel the absence of Zion Williamson, who is out with a strained left hamstring.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and free livestream options.

How to Watch the Thunder vs. Pelicans Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder will be televised on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month. $71 $46 With Sports Extra Sign Up Now

You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month and the B/R Sports Add-on costs $9.99 a month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

You can watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder playoff game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ABC and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game 3?

Game 3 of the NBA Playoff series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder will be played on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the New Orleans Pelicans and OKC Thunder started on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. ET TNT)

GAME 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

GAME 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

RELATED CONTENT: