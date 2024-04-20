The 2024 NBA Playoffs have officially arrived and the New York Knicks' opponent for the first round is set. With the Philadelphia 76ers defeating the Miami Heat in Wednesday's play-in game, the Sixers locked in the No. 7 seed and set up a showdown with the No. 2 seed Knicks. Game 1 tips off in Madison Square Garden at 6 p.m. ET.

The Sixers vs. Heat game came down to the wire with Philadelphia pulling through with a 105-104 win and punching their ticket to the postseason. Whichever team wins this round will then face the winner of the series between the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks and No. 6 Indiana Pacers.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks NBA Playoff game, including the start time and best livestream options.

How to Watch the 76ers vs. Knicks Playoff Game Without Cable

The first round NBA Playoff matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's game with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV, Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the 76ers vs. Knicks game for free.

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Every game broadcast nationally will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $10 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $50 for the first month.

You can watch the Sixers vs. Knicks game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the 76ers vs. Knicks Game?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks NBA Playoff game will be played Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT).

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Knicks and Sixers begins on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Saturday, April 20 - 6 p.m. ET - Madison Square Garden

GAME 2: Monday, April 22 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Madison Square Garden

GAME 3: Thursday, April 25 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Wells Fargo Center

GAME 4: Sunday, April 28 - 1:00 p.m. ET - Wells Fargo Center

GAME 5: Tuesday, April 30 - TBD - Madison Square Garden

GAME 6: Thursday, May 2 - TBD - Wells Fargo Center

GAME 7: Saturday, May 4 - TBD - Madison Square Garden

