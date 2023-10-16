Tonight, the National League Championship Series begins with Game 1 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The 2023 MLB Playoffs are heating up as the best-of-7 series for a World Series berth begins.

The Diamondbacks advanced to the NLCS as the No. 6 seed by beating the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series and Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. The Phillies earned their No. 4 seed in the National League postseason after ousting the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves.

The winner of this series will advance to the World Series, where they'll compete for the championship against either the Astros or the Rangers. Will the Phillies get their revenge on Houston this year? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks baseball games live, including the full NLCS schedule and live streaming.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks online

All seven games in the 2023 National League Championship Series will air on TBS. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks games is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

2023 NLCS Schedule

Here is the schedule for the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks in NLCS, which begins in Philadelphia tonight. All times Eastern Standard Time. The first two games will be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and Game 3 and Game 4 will then be at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Monday, October 16 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 1, 7:07 p.m. EST

Tuesday, October 17 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 2, 7:07 p.m. EST

Thursday, October 19 - Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 3, 4:07 p.m. EST

Friday, October 20 - Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 4, 7:07 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 21 - Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 5 (if necessary), 7:07 p.m. EST

Monday, October 23 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 6 (if necessary), 4:07 p.m. EST

Tuesday, October 24 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 7 (if necessary), 7:07 p.m. EST

