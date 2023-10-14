Undefeated squads Oregon and Washington meet today. Here's how to watch the game live.
Week 7 of the 2023 college football season is in full swing and by the time today's jam-packed lineup is completed, half the season will officially be in the books. One of Saturday's top contests sees a long-standing rivalry between No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington.
Both teams are undefeated this season and it's the first time both the University of Oregon and the University of Washington have been ranked in the top 10. The Ducks visit the Huskies today for an epic showdown, the teams' 115th time playing one another.
Ready for game day? Here is everything to know about how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game live at home.
When is the Oregon vs. Washington game?
The college football showdown between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies is set to kick off Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).
How to Watch the Oregon vs. Washington Game Online
The Oregon vs. Washington game will be airing live on ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch today's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. You'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.
Stream College Football on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to the top teams and conferences. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
How to Watch the Oregon vs. Washington Game for Free
FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.
Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.
Stream College Football on FuboTV
With over 200 live channels including ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on fuboTV.
2023 NCAA College Football Schedule for Week 7
Below, find the full schedule for Week 7 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2023 college football schedule here.
All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.
Saturday, Oct. 14
- No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | CBS
- Indiana at No. 2 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Peacock
- Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State | 12 p.m. | ABC
- Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Iowa State at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | FS1
- Temple at North Texas | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
- Georgia Southern at James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- Kent State at Eastern Michigan | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
- Sacred Heart at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Princeton at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- San Diego at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Howard at Harvard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Bucknell at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Dartmouth at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Georgetown at Lehigh | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Furman at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Penn at Columbia | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Navy at Charlotte | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- VMI at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Toledo at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- North Dakota State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Youngstown State at South Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Morehead State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Cal at No. 16 Utah | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- Indiana State at Illinois State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Alabama A&M at Grambling | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Alabama State at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Tarleton State at Eastern Kentucky | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Sacramento State at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Southern Illinois at Murray State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- UNI at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- UMass at No. 6 Penn State | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
- Troy at Army | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
- Florida at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
- BYU at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Florida Atlantic at South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Akron at Central Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Bowling Green at Buffalo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Illinois at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
- Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Wofford at East Tennessee State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Iowa at Wisconsin | 4 p.m. | FOX
- Ohio at Northern Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
- North Alabama at Abilene Christian | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Portland State at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Missouri State at Western Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lamar at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Robert Morris at Bryant | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Northwestern State at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lindenwood at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Chattanooga at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- UNLV at Nevada | 5 p.m. | Mountain West Network
- Stephen F. Austin at Central Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- Texas A&M-Commerce at UIW | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- Norfolk State at Tennessee State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Eastern Washington at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 14 Louisville at Pitt | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
- Marshall at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- UL Monroe at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Wyoming at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
- Kansas State at Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | FS1
- Prairie View A&M at Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Arizona at No. 19 Washington State | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- Auburn at No. 22 LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
- No. 25 Miami (Fla.) at No. 12 North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State | 8 p.m. | FOX
- NC State at No. 17 Duke | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- UAB at UTSA | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
- Cal Poly at Montana State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- UC Davis at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- Boise State at Colorado State | 9:45 p.m. | FS1
- Montana at Idaho | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- San Diego State at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | CBSSN
