Week 7 of the 2023 college football season is in full swing and by the time today's jam-packed lineup is completed, half the season will officially be in the books. One of Saturday's top contests sees a long-standing rivalry between No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington.

Both teams are undefeated this season and it's the first time both the University of Oregon and the University of Washington have been ranked in the top 10. The Ducks visit the Huskies today for an epic showdown, the teams' 115th time playing one another.

Ready for game day? Here is everything to know about how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game live at home.

When is the Oregon vs. Washington game?

The college football showdown between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies is set to kick off Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Oregon vs. Washington Game Online

The Oregon vs. Washington game will be airing live on ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch today's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. You'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

How to Watch the Oregon vs. Washington Game for Free

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

2023 NCAA College Football Schedule for Week 7

Below, find the full schedule for Week 7 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2023 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.

Saturday, Oct. 14

No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | CBS

Indiana at No. 2 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Peacock

Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State | 12 p.m. | ABC

Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Iowa State at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | FS1

Temple at North Texas | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Georgia Southern at James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Kent State at Eastern Michigan | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Sacred Heart at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Princeton at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at Harvard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Bucknell at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Dartmouth at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgetown at Lehigh | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Penn at Columbia | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Navy at Charlotte | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Toledo at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at South Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Morehead State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal at No. 16 Utah | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Indiana State at Illinois State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama A&M at Grambling | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama State at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Tarleton State at Eastern Kentucky | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Sacramento State at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Illinois at Murray State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UNI at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UMass at No. 6 Penn State | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Troy at Army | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Florida at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

BYU at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Florida Atlantic at South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Akron at Central Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Bowling Green at Buffalo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Wofford at East Tennessee State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Iowa at Wisconsin | 4 p.m. | FOX

Ohio at Northern Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

North Alabama at Abilene Christian | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Portland State at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Missouri State at Western Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Robert Morris at Bryant | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Northwestern State at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Lindenwood at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UNLV at Nevada | 5 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Stephen F. Austin at Central Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce at UIW | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Norfolk State at Tennessee State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 14 Louisville at Pitt | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network

Marshall at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

UL Monroe at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Wyoming at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Kansas State at Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | FS1

Prairie View A&M at Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona at No. 19 Washington State | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Auburn at No. 22 LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

No. 25 Miami (Fla.) at No. 12 North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State | 8 p.m. | FOX

NC State at No. 17 Duke | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

UAB at UTSA | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Cal Poly at Montana State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UC Davis at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Boise State at Colorado State | 9:45 p.m. | FS1

Montana at Idaho | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

San Diego State at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | CBSSN

