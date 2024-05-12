The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 in the teams' second-round 2024 NBA Playoffs series tonight. Tip-off from Target Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Keep reading below for all the information you need to watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game tonight, including the full series schedule and best Game 4 livestream options.

How to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 Without Cable

The best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinals series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will be televised between TNT and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 4 on TNT tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

You can watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ESPN and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

2024 NBA Playoff games on TNT and TBS are available to stream on Max. You can watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month. Max's B/R Sports Add-on currently comes free with the service but will eventually cost an additional $9.99 a month.

What time is the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 today?

Game 4 of the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule

The Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves started on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Saturday, May 4, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Monday, May 6, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Friday, May 10, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 4: Sunday, May 12, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Tuesday, May 14, Timberwolves at Nuggets (TBD)*

GAME 6: Thursday, May 16, Nuggets at Timberwolves (TBD)*

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Timberwolves at Nuggets (TBD)*

* = If necessary

