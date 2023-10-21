The Seminoles and Blue Devils meet tonight in a primetime matchup. Here's how to watch the game without cable.
Week 8 of the 2023 college football season is in full swing with an action-packed lineup of games today, including an ACC matchup between two ranked teams. The No. 4 Seminoles will complete their three-game homestand when the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils travel to Tallahassee.
Undefeated Florida State has returned to the top four in the college football rankings and now the Blue Devils will be their second-ranked opponent of the season. Meanwhile, Duke comes into this matchup with a record of 5-1 and the Seminoles will be the third nationally-ranked opponent faced in their opening seven games.
If you can't make it out to Doak Campbell Stadium tonight, here is everything to know about how to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. Florida State Seminoles game live at home.
When is the Duke vs. Florida State game?
The college football showdown between Duke and Florida State is set to kick off Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).
How to Watch the Duke vs. Florida State Game Online
The Duke vs. FSU game will be airing live on ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch today's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. You'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.
Stream College Football on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to the top teams and conferences. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
How to Watch the Duke vs. Florida State Game for Free
FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.
Right now, FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.
Stream College Football on FuboTV
With over 200 live channels including ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on fuboTV.
2023 NCAA College Football Schedule for Week 8
Below, find today's full Week 8 schedule of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2023 college football schedule here.
All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.
Saturday, October 21
- No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
- UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | ABC
- Mississippi State at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- Rutgers at Indiana | 12 p.m. | BTN
- Boston College at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
- Baylor at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Memphis at UAB | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 22 Air Force at Navy | 12 p.m. | CBS
- Western Michigan at Ohio | 12 p.m. | CBS Sports
- Norfolk State at Howard | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
- South Carolina State at Delaware State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Penn at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lehigh at Bucknell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lafayette at Holy Cross | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Brown at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- South Dakota at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Harvard at Princeton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Marist at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Samford at VMI | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Columbia at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- East Tennessee State at Chattanooga | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Charlotte at East Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- UL Monroe at Georgia Southern | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Akron at Bowling Green | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Illinois State at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Furman at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Colgate at Georgetown | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Murray State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Bryant at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- SE Louisiana at Northwestern State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- South Dakota State at Southern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Charleston Southern at UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lincoln (CA) at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- Washington State at No. 9 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
- Northwestern at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
- Wisconsin at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
- South Florida at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
- Pitt at Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
- Oklahoma State at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- North Texas at Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Central Michigan at Ball State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Buffalo at Kent State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Western Illinois at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 9 Texas at Houston | 4 p.m. | FOX
- Toledo at Miami (Ohio) | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
- Idaho State at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Wofford at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- North Dakota at UNI | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- Nicholls at Texas A&M-Commerce | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- Drake at San Diego | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- UTSA at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Eastern Kentucky at Gardner-Webb | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
- No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Texas Tech at BYU | 7 p.m. | FS1
- TCU at Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Colorado State at UNLV | 7 p.m. | Mountain West Network
- Utah State at San Jose State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
- Appalachian State at Old Dominion | 7 p.m. | NFL Network
- Utah Tech at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Morehead State at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Weber State at Eastern Washington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- Army at No. 19 LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC | 8 p.m. | FOX
- Clemson at Miami (Fla.) | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- Georgia State at Louisiana | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
- Florida A&M at Texas Southern | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- Austin Peay at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- Northern Colorado at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- UIW at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- Nevada at San Diego State | 9 p.m. | FS2
- No. 25 UCLA at Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Montana State at Sacramento State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Arizona State at No. 5 Washington | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
