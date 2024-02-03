Streaming

How to Watch Tonight's Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks Game: Start Time, Live Stream

By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:58 AM PST, February 3, 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the New York Knicks tonight. Here's how to watch the NBA game live.

Today's NBA action will wrap with a clash between the two biggest cities in America. The Los Angles Lakers face off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Lakers vs. Knicks on Sling TV

The Knicks enter this game following a 109-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. New York will now look to extend their seven-game home win streak. The Lakers are also coming off of a 114-105 victory against the Boston Celtics and come into the contest with a 25-25 record.

Can the Lakers take down another east coast powerhouse? Here's everything NBA fans need to know about how to watch the Lakers vs. Knicks game online, including the best streaming options to catch the excitement. 

How to Watch Lakers vs. Knicks Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the basketball game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NBA games when you're not home.

With its Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ABC to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $22.50.

$45 $23

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

How to Watch Lakers vs. Knicks for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch every NBA regular season game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game online for free.

Stream NBA games and follow your favorite teams all season long with FuboTV. Plans start at $79.99 per month and include TNT, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and over 100 more live channels.

$80/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

What time is the Lakers vs. Knicks game?

The Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks tonight, February 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will air on ABC starting at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

