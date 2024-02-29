It's a NBA Finals rematch tonight when the Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. Tipping off at 10 p.m. ET, this cross-conference showdown features two of the top five teams this season and their first meeting since Denver won the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat are riding a 5-game winning streak with the Denver Nuggets entering tonight's home game on a 4-game winning streak. The last time they met, Nikola Jokic put together a prolific performance to lead Denver to its first NBA title in franchise history, beating the Miami Heat 94-89. Now the Heat are hoping to get revenge.

Here's how to watch the Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets game tonight, including all the best livestream options.

How to watch the Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets game online

The Heat vs. Nuggets game will be broadcast live on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can still catch today's game on streaming services and apps like Sling TV, NBA League Pass, FuboTV and Max.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch every NBA regular season game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets game online for free.

In addition to NBA games, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets game is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NBA games when you're not home.

With a subscription to NBA League Pass, fans will have access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason. Subscriptions also include access to NBA TV’s 24/7 stream, which offers analysis, games, exclusive features, interviews, press conferences and live events.

NBA League Pass gives you the most access to the most NBA games this season. Right now, there is an NBA League Pass deal with seven free days of streaming before a reduced cost of $49.99 per season. If you prefer to watch games without commercials and get access to in-arena streams, the League Pass Premium plan is also on sale for $74.99 per season.

Launched on Max last October, the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On features sports events from NBA, March Madness, MLB, NHL, U.S. Soccer and more, including all live games airing on a Warner Bros. Discovery linear network (TNT, TBS or truTV). To access the premium sports package, you’ll need a base Max subscription with plans starting at $9.99 per month.

For a limited time, the B/R Sports Add-On is available to all Max subscribers for free. After the promotional period ends, you can add the B/R Sports Add-On starting at $9.99 per month.

What time is the Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets game?

The Denver Nuggets will host the Miami Heat tonight, Feb. 29, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets game on?

The Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets game will air live on TNT.

Where to Get Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Tickets

If you are in the Denver area tonight, there are still last-minute tickets available to the Heat vs. Nuggets game on sites like Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats starting at $35.

