Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to open Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. The New England Patriots will try to end their five-game losing streak when they face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers will be without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett due to an ankle injury while the Patriots will be without starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Which team will win the Thursday Night Football game? Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game tonight.

How to Stream the Patriots vs. Steelers Game

The Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will be played on Thursday, December 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

The Patriots vs. Steelers game will be airing live on Amazon Prime Video, which is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football (TNF) this year. NFL fans can sign up for an Amazon Prime account for $15 a month or $139 a year. You can also subscribe only to Prime Video for $9 a month.

If you don't already have an Amazon Prime membership, the most cost-effective way to watch Thursday Night Football games along with the majority of the 2023-2024 NFL season is a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

All Thursday Night Football games will be simulcast by NFL Network. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NFL Network down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

As the official streaming service of the National Football League, NFL+ allows you to watch live NFL games on your mobile device. Starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), NFL+ has access to NFL Network for live local and primetime regular and postseason games on your phone and tablet. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

2023-2024 NFL Season Schedule

Below, view the full schedule for the 2023-2024 NFL football season with game times, television stations and streaming services. Note that some games have yet to be scheduled.

All times Eastern.

Week 14

Thursday, December 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 11

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 15

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 16

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. EST (NBC)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. EST (Peacock)

Sunday, December 24

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. EST (NFL Network)

Monday, December 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS, Nickelodeon)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)

Week 17

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday, December 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. EST(CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

