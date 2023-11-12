After an action-packed Week 10 lineup of football games today, the New York Jets face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Sunday Night Football.

Just days after firing their head coach and general manager, the Raiders had one of their season's best performances last weekend with a blowout 30-6 win over the Giants. Meanwhile, the frustrated Jets enter this game fresh off a 27-6 Monday night home loss to the Chargers. New York's defense remains one of the best in the league and could cause problems for the Raiders as the Jets look to get back on track at Allegiant Stadium.

Here is everything to know about how to watch tonight's Sunday Night Football game between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.

When is the Jets vs. Raiders game?

The Week 10 battle between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders is set to kick off Sunday, November 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Jets vs. Raiders Game

The New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders game will be airing on NBC. If you don't have cable, the Week 7 NFL showdown is streaming on Peacock where you can watch every Sunday Night Football game this season.

Peacock Premium plans are only $5.99 per month, include ads and let you stream live sports airing on NBC, including the 2023 NFL season on NBC, MLB Sunday Leadoff and more.

The most cost-effective way to watch the Sunday Night Football game between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV as you'll also be able to watch nearly every other NFL game this season, too.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

As the official streaming service of the National Football League, NFL+ allows you to watch live NFL games on your mobile device.

How to Watch the Jets vs. Raiders Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season.

2023-2024 NFL Season Schedule

Below, view the schedule for the 2023 NFL season with game times, television channels and streaming services.

Week 10

Sunday, November 12

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, 9:30 a.m. EST (ESPN+ and NFL Network)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 13

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 11

Thursday, November 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 19

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Week 12

Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Friday, November 24

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3:00 p.m. EST ( Prime Video )

Sunday, November 26

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Las Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 27

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 a.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 13

Thursday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 4

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. EST ( ESPN )

Week 14

Thursday, December 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 11

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 15

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 16

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. EST (NBC)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. EST (Peacock)

Sunday, December 24

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. EST (NFL Network)

Monday, December 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS, Nickelodeon)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)

Week 17

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday, December 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. EST(CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

