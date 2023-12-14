Roald Dahl introduced the candy-maker extraordinaire Willy Wonka in his 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Gene Wilder took on the role of the marvelous chocolatier in the classic film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory in the 1970s. Then in 2005, Johnny Depp put on the top hat with the direction of Tim Burton in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Now the unusual confectioner is back again, this time being played by Timothée Chalamet.

Wonka premiers in theaters on December 15, and while past movies about Willy Wonka mostly followed the golden ticket plotline of the book, this film chronicles how Wonka became a chocolate-making legend. The film is written and directed by Paul King, who is no stranger to reimaging stories (his previous work includes directing and writing the screenplay for Paddington and the beloved Paddington 2).

Wonka Warner Bros. Wonka Coming exclusively to theaters on December 15, Wonka will be a film fun for the whole family. Ticket Prices Vary Shop Now

"I grew up on that Gene Wilder film, and I'm hugely admiring of the Tim Burton/Johnny version," Chalamet said in an exclusive interview with ET. "And this [version] is different. This is the origin [of] Wonka."

"It's not Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Chalamet said. "People are suspicious of any new retelling of beloved characters. But I think Paul King, our director, pulled this one off. I'll let people judge for themselves."

Alongside Chalamet is Hugh Grant, who plays an Oompa Loompa. Keegan-Michael Key is also in the film as the Chief of Police.

When does Wonka premiere?

Wonka premieres exclusively in theaters on Friday, December 16.

How to watch Wonka :

Wonka is only available to watch in theaters beginning on December 16. It's expected that Wonka will come to streaming on Max sometime in March 2024.

Get Tickets

What is Wonka based on?

Wonka is based on Willy Wonka, a character in Roald Dahl's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The book is available on Amazon for less than $5 with a digital coupon.

Get the Book

The movie Wonka follows Wonka's early career when he is hoping to open a chocolate shop, which is a new story.

Watch the Wonka official trailer:

RELATED CONTENT: