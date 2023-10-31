Tonight, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texans Rangers face off in Game 4 the 2023 World Series. Stepping onto Chase Field, the Rangers own a 2-1 lead in the Major League Baseball Playoffs.

This is the Texas Rangers' first appearance in a World Series since 2011 and now they are seeking their first championship in the franchise's 62-year history. Back in 2001, the Diamondbacks defeated the Yankees in what is considered one of the greatest World Series of all time.

One of these teams will soon be crowned champion. Will the Diamondbacks even up the series tonight? Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the World Series Game 4 live.

What channel is the 2023 World Series on?

All seven games in the 2023 Fall Classic will be airing live on Fox.

How to watch the 2023 World Series without cable

If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the 2023 World Series is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with Fox down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any games when you aren't home.

How to watch the 2023 World Series for free

With Fubo TV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to Fox to watch the MLB World Series. Fubo comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Plus, you can watch the games on your computer, iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

Right now, Fubo TV is offering a seven-day free trial, so you would be able to sign up today and watch every game of the World Series game at no cost.

2023 World Series Schedule

All World Series games will be held at 8:03 p.m. ET with Games 1 and 2 being played at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Games 3, 4, and 5 will be hosted at Chase Field in Phoenix. See the full World Series schedule below.

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Rangers: Friday, Oct. 27 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Arlington, Texas

Game 2: Diamondbacks at Rangers: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Arlington, Texas

Game 3: Rangers at Diamondbacks: Monday, Oct. 30 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Phoenix, Arizona

Game 4: Rangers at Diamondbacks: Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Phoenix, Arizona

Game 5 :Rangers at Diamondbacks (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Phoenix, Arizona

Game 6 : Diamondbacks at Rangers: (if necessary): Friday, Nov. 3 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Arlington, Texas

Game 7 : Diamondbacks at Rangers (if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8:03 p.m. EST in Arlington, Texas

