With just a few days left to file taxes by April 15th, the deadline is nearly upon us. If you're not quite ready, don’t sweat it — but do consider filing an extension if you need more time. However, you can also carpe diem that filing with a timely deal on H&R Block software today and spend Saturday morning with a coffee and your W2s.

The great thing about this software — it’s simple to use, so you can file by the deadline without a hitch. H&R Block offers a refund guarantee. Plus, there are options to cover you in the unlikely chance that you get audited, like the extended service plan.

H&R Block offers a free federal filing option for simple returns, though you may need to file a state return via mail. But with these pricing discounts — as low as $25 — now is a great time to shop the software and get everything done. If you own a rental property or small business, you can use H&R Block whether you prefer to file yourself or have one of their tax professionals assist. Shop now for tax prep options so you can get that tax return soon.

If you prefer to file completely online, there are four filing options based on your income sources and personal situation. The $55 federal return option is appropriate for most folks who do not own businesses or rental properties.

Learn More at H&R Block

If you have multiple people in your household filing, the software download may be a better option because it offers five federal filings. Also, some users report more flexibility than with the online version. Select whether you are using a Windows or Mac computer while checking out. After downloading the software, the prompts walk you through the entire process and flag anything that seems incorrectly entered.

Learn More at H&R Block

Best Amazon Deals on H&R Block Software