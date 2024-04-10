Whether you just have a simple tax filing or own a small business, H&R Block software can make tax prep easy. And it's on sale now.
With just a few days left to file taxes by April 15th, the deadline is nearly upon us. If you're not quite ready, don’t sweat it — but do consider filing an extension if you need more time. However, you can also carpe diem that filing with a timely deal on H&R Block software today and spend Saturday morning with a coffee and your W2s.
The great thing about this software — it’s simple to use, so you can file by the deadline without a hitch. H&R Block offers a refund guarantee. Plus, there are options to cover you in the unlikely chance that you get audited, like the extended service plan.
H&R Block offers a free federal filing option for simple returns, though you may need to file a state return via mail. But with these pricing discounts — as low as $25 — now is a great time to shop the software and get everything done. If you own a rental property or small business, you can use H&R Block whether you prefer to file yourself or have one of their tax professionals assist. Shop now for tax prep options so you can get that tax return soon.
File taxes online (do your own taxes):
If you prefer to file completely online, there are four filing options based on your income sources and personal situation. The $55 federal return option is appropriate for most folks who do not own businesses or rental properties.
File taxes yourself using the software download:
If you have multiple people in your household filing, the software download may be a better option because it offers five federal filings. Also, some users report more flexibility than with the online version. Select whether you are using a Windows or Mac computer while checking out. After downloading the software, the prompts walk you through the entire process and flag anything that seems incorrectly entered.
H&R Block tax software
If you don't know which version of the tax software you need, select which applies to you: if you have freelance income, children, own rental properties, use cryptocurrency, and more options. H&R Block's website will suggest the best product for your tax filing needs.
Best Amazon Deals on H&R Block Software
H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2023 (PC/MAC Download)
If you would like to download the software (Mac or PC) and are looking for a great deal, this is it. It has features like importing W2s and 1099s, and last year's return. Right now, it's 50% off regular price.
H&R Block Tax Software Premium & Business 2023
Business owners and those with employees and deductions will appreciate the 20% discount on the Premium H&R Block software download.