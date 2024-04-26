If you’ve been waiting to snag the biggest savings on large and small home upgrades, there's no need to wait until Memorial Day, thanks to The Home Depot's massive Spring Black Friday Sale. The home improvement giant's month-long savings event is winding down, so now's the time to give your backyard, kitchen, laundry room and garden the spring refresh it deserves.

Shop the Home Depot Sale

Now through Sunday, April 28, the Home Depot is offering incredible deals on spring home improvement essentials, including appliances, plants, landscaping tools, grills, storage solutions, outdoor power equipment and everything in between. Whether you're tackling spring cleaning or gearing up for barbecue hosting, Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale has you covered.

The Home Depot deals are just as good as the name of the sale suggests. From patio furniture to DeWalt power tools and an LG washer-dryer combo, we haven't seen discounts this big since last fall. With the sunny days of spring in full swing, so too is the desire to upgrade our homes in order to make the most of the whole season.

Ahead, shop the best last-minute deals from Home Depot's Spring Black Friday Sale 2024 to make your dream home a reality this weekend.

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Home Depot Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill With 566 sq. in. total cooking surface, the Nexgrill 4 burner grill offers plenty space to cook for up to six people at once. An even heat cooking system, angled flame tamers and cast iron cooking grates work together to distribute consistent heat. $249 $199 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: