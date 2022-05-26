Even Hulu — one of today's premier streaming platforms — couldn't let National Streaming Day 2022 pass without celebrating the occasion with some sort of special deal. And this limited-time subscription offer may may just be the streamer's best deal yet.

National Streaming Day took place on Friday, May 20 — but until Friday, May 27, Hulu is offering new users a deal where they can sign up for the streamer's ad-supported plan for just $1.00 a month for the first three months. And nope, that's not a typo — the offer really is just that good.

Get Hulu for $1

Hulu's ad-supported plan typically costs $6.99 per month, so new subscribers will save $5.99 each month — for a total savings of $17.97. It's really a can't-miss deal — especially considering how many great Hulu originals there currently are on the streamer, including: Jessica Biel's Candy, The Great, Conversations with Friends, The Dropout, The Girl From Plainville, and more.

The latest offer from Hulu does have some limitations, though — as the National Streaming Day promotion is only available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers who have cancelled their previous subscriptions at least 1+ months ago. Whether you've been looking to finally invest in a Hulu subscription or you simply want to expand your streaming options with some great new TV shows and movies, now's definitely the perfect time to subscribe — and save with Hulu's deal.

Hulu Hulu Hulu Save 85% off Hulu's regular monthly price with the limited-time National Streaming Day promotion — happening now through May, 27. $1/MONTH Sign Up

