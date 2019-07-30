What’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s most embarrassing secret and who performs their own stunts?

ET’s Nischelle Turner was with Hobbs & Shaw stars Idris Elba and Jason Statham in London, England, ahead of the film’s release on Friday.

And, naturally she left with on-set secrets, like what makes Johnson sick!

“He's afraid of heights, he gets motion sickness,” Statham shared when asked about his co-star’s most embarrassing secret. “The reason he drives those big trucks is because they're quite slow. So, when he was in the McLaren [vehicle] he had to take motion sickness pills before he could get in. That's a true fact!”



Meanwhile, Elba dished a little secret about the film’s “Black Superman” line, which he says in the trailer. It turns out it was originally “Black Bond,” but wary that could further fuel rumors that Elba would be cast as 007 in the next James Bond movie, the line was changed.

As for Elba’s other title, of People's Sexiest Man Alive, he said he preferred that label over "Black Superman."

“[I prefer] Sexiest Man,” he said. “As long as I am alive, I am the sexiest -- that's what Dwayne told me to say anyways.”



But perhaps the title should be changed to sexiest stuntman?

Elba dished that he did many of the amazing stunts in the film himself and even gave ET a tour of the vehicles he used.

As for the fight scenes, Elba has his routine down pat.

“There’s five/six moves at once,” he explained. “Punch, kick, headbutt, duck, roll, run, come back, kick again, and cut! And so by the end of it I just want my bed.”

Meanwhile, The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby brings some girlpower to the film, and said the intense action left her “aching head-to-toe for months.”

Another fun fact about the film is that Johnson’s cousin, Roman Reigns, stars as one of his brothers in the story.

See what Johnson told ET about keeping things in the family below.

