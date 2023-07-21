Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson's 15-Month-Old Son Asher Has Died

Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson revealed her 15-month-old son, Asher, has died after "fighting for his life in the ICU" earlier this month. The travel influencer behind the popular blog Tour de Lust shared her son with husband Ryan Ferguson.

Ferguson shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post. "My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces," she wrote on July 20. "I will never understand why, nothing makes sense, I’m still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms. Why is this happening to us, why Asher??"

"You did not deserve any of this. Losing you is the hardest experience mommy and daddy has ever had to endure. Everyday has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable," the travel and lifestyle blogger continued. "I still feel like you’re going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you. Part of me has died with you. I’m so heartbroken, with no idea how to live a life without you."

Ferguson ended her post by saying they are still unsure what caused Asher’s death. "I just ask for privacy during this difficult time as we’re still in shock and still have no answers to this unbearable nightmare."

Ferguson also took to her Instagram Story to ask anyone who has "gone through child loss" to email her.

​​Ferguson has over 512,000 followers on Instagram and over 274,000 on TikTok. She founded a popular site called Tour de Lust, where she shares her travel adventures and tips.

Ferguson gave birth to Asher on April 20, 2022, and wrote an emotional post detailing the traumatic delivery.

"The doctor told us he had the cord around his neck so when the contractions happened it would tighten around his neck which led to his heart rate dropping," Ferguson shared. "I’m just so glad our amazing doctors delivered him safely."

She continued, "It was awhile before I got to finally hold him once I was in the recovery room. I couldn’t believe it, he’s FINALLY HERE in my arms! I feel so blessed and lucky to be your mother and understand what everyone has told me. There is no love like this."

