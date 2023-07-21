The influencer community is mourning the loss of Christine Tran Ferguson's 15-month-old son, Asher. After the Tour de Lust blogger shared the tragic news that her only child had died after a stint in the ICU, several of her online influencer friends rallied around her.

Fellow influencer Caila Quinn Burrello took to her own account to mourn the loss of her friend's son.

"Dear baby Asher, you were so playful, happy, and loving to your mama. You were so strong for your dad & thoughtful to hug him close when he came home from work each day," Burrello wrote. "You were a beam of light and your parents whole world. We are all devastated that you had to leave us way too early."

She added a message to Christine, writing, "And I’m sorry if these aren’t the right words. I’m so sorry Christine for your loss.. I just.. can’t imagine what you’re going through & wish it would all go away. You ARE the best mother in the world. Full of love, care, and kindness."

Wendy Nguyen of Wendy's Look Book posted a photo of Asher with her daughter, Kinsley, writing, "Can't stop crying. We were supposed to go on a play date last week. Asher, we miss you so much. Can't imagine the pain and grief @tourdelust is going through right now."

Christine publicly shared the news of her devastating loss in an Instagram post on Thursday. The travel influencer behind the popular blog Tour de Lust shared her son with husband Ryan Ferguson.

While Christine didn't provide details about Asher's death, she revealed in a July 3 Instagram post that her son was "fighting for his life in the ICU."

The next update came on July 20, and Christine wrote on her Instagram Story that it was one she "never imagined sharing." In her post to her page, Christine detailed the pain of losing her son.

"You're 15 months today my little angel. Mama and dada love you so much, you brought us so much joy, and made our family complete," she wrote. "I have never known how much love and happiness I could have until you came into our life. You are the smartest & happiest little boy I've ever known. You were going to do amazing things and change the world I just know it."

Christine continued by listing what she misses most about her son, writing, "I miss your little laughs, the way you stick out your tongue when you giggled, the way you picked up your food with your tiny chubby fingers, your little dance moves, how you clapped your hands, your little feet kicking a ball, the way you grab the hockey or golf sticks for dada, you just always knew how to make everyone smile."

Christine noted that her "heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces" as a result of the tragedy.

"I will never understand why, nothing makes sense, I'm still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms," she wrote. "Why is this happening to us, why Asher?? You did not deserve any of this. Losing you is the hardest experience mommy and daddy has ever had to endure."

"Everyday has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable. I still feel like you're going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you," Christine continued. "Part of me has died with you. I'm so heartbroken, with no idea how to live a life without you."

To her son, Christine wrote that she "can't even put into words how loved you are."

"I can't stop seeing your big smile everywhere I go, I hear your laugh and babbles all day and it just breaks my heart you’re physically not here," she wrote. "Your room is empty, your stuff untouched."

Christine noted that "there's no pain that can ever compare to losing a child & I can't believe it happened to us."

"I'm so sorry you had to go through this!! I would give anything to take your place, to go back in time. I still can't believe you're gone, why did you have to go so soon??" she questioned. "We had a future as a family I constantly think about & it's just gone. I miss running my hands through all your hair, biting your chubby little feet, but most of all I ache for your hugs and kisses so much!! I pray I get to see you in my dreams every night. I just want you back so badly, but you're never coming home and it's killing me."

In the comments section, Christine continued writing, noting that she and her husband "feel so lost without you and miss you so damn much."

"I prayed for the miracle, for YOU to be the miracle, for you to come back to us," she wrote. "My heart aches for you every second. You will never be forgotten. We will take you everywhere we go. We love you so much my sweet boy, I pray I get to see you soon."

Christine concluded by thanking her followers for their "overwhelming love and support" and by asking "for privacy during this difficult time as we're still in shock and still have no answers to this unbearable nightmare."

On her Instagram Story, Christine released a follow-up statement, calling recent times "the hardest weeks of our lives."

"I can't stop thinking what did we ever do to deserve this?? Asher didn't deserve this, he had a bright future and life ahead of him. My heart is shattered into a million pieces right now," she wrote, before asking anyone who's gone through child loss to reach out to her and offer their support.

"Thank you so much for all the love [and] the prayers," she wrote. "We just ask for privacy at this time."

