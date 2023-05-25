Inside 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Rollerskating Music Video-Style Promo to Beyoncé's 'Cuff It' (Exclusive)
In the opening scene of the premiere episode of season 3 of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well as momager Kris Jenner managed to do what the Beyhive has been waiting months for.
The reality stars created their own "music video" to Beyoncé's hit single, "Cuff It," providing those much-craved visuals in the form of a high-energy rollerskating video. ET can exclusively reveal that the video, which was used to promote the new season of The Kardashians was directed by celebrity music video director Arrad, who has worked with Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Kim Petras, The Kid Laroi, and even Kylie's ex, Tyga.
Arrad opened up to ET about the four-hour shoot with the Kardashian-Jenners, which featured all five sisters and their momager at the roller rink, showing off their moves in a variety of skintight body suits.
"The magic of this shoot wasn't just about the glitz and glamour, it was about capturing the strong bond they share as a family. You can't script that," Arrad tells ET. "The roller rink was our stage, the Kardashians and Jenners were our stars, and together we created a spectacle of light, laughter and love."
The director wanted to capture each of the reality stars' differing styles, sharing, "Behind every great shot were six unique personalities, each bringing their own charm to the project. It was a pleasure to capture this in the music video."
New episode of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.
For more from the premiere, watch the clip below:
