Charity Lawson isn't quite ready for her brothers to see her PDA. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the incoming Bachelorette ahead of the show's season 20 premiere, and she admitted she's nervous for her two older brothers, David and Nehemiah, to see her "locking lips with every man."

While all the kissing may make for some uncomfortable moments with her loved ones, Charity told ET that she thinks her family will "be proud" of how she handled being the Bachelorette.

"My parents, they weren't worried about me taking on the role of Bachelorette, 'cause they know the daughter that they raised. They trust me to make good decisions," she said, before quipping, "but just those intimate moments probably not. Sorry, Dad."

Through it all, Charity said she's keeping in mind the fact that she went on the show to find a love like that of her parents, David and Vickie, who've been married for 48 years.

"I take away so much from what my parents have modeled and how they view love," she said. "... I have seen my parents' resilience throughout their marriage, their sacrifice, just their commitment in every single day, just the simple act of love being a choice."

"It's not always going to be an easy journey, but... navigating this challenge and seeing my parents do that has really just instilled in me that this is also promising for me," Charity added. "... It gives me the most hope."

As she gears up to watch her journey for love play out on TV, Charity said she's "like 50 percent" prepared for what's to come.

"There's so many nerves. Are you kidding? I already, obviously, went through this whole thing, but there's just a whole other level and component that comes with me watching it back, but also watching it back in real time with the rest of the world," she said. "... Placing myself back in these moments, whether they're super emotional moments or just funny moments, they were moments that were shared with people, so it's a funny feeling."

As for what viewers can expect when they tune in, Charity promised, "I'm not afraid to cry, not afraid to talk about how I'm feeling. You'll get that times 20 this time around, [with] a little bit of sass talk in there."

Whether or not the season ends with an engagement is something Charity is staying mum about.

"You have to tune in to find out. You have to watch all the way to the end," she teased, before admitting, "I'm happy with how the season turns out."

Charity Lawson's journey for love will kick off when season 20 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 26, on ABC. Stay up to date on all the drama by following along with ET's coverage of the series.

