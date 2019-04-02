Dying to know if Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) survives being adrift in space following the earth-shattering conclusion to Avengers: Infinity War? Well, wonder no more!



On Tuesday morning, Marvel Studios dropped the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame, revealing not only that Tony Stark makes it back to Earth, but he also gears up for another massive battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin).



“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left,” Stark explains amid images of him embracing his fiancee, Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).



The trailer also teases clips of Stark with the remaining members of the super squad after Thanos’ infamous snap. Back at the base, Stark, Captain America (Chris Evans), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) are all shown looking intently at someone, most likely Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).



Fans who caught Marvel’s standalone film, and another recent Endgame trailer, have already seen her arrival and first encounter with Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

Later, Stark asks Cap if he trusts him, to which Evans’ character says he does before they shake hands. This scene could be hinting at the Avengers’ long-game plan of attack against Thanos that was hatched by Dr. Strange in Infinity War, the one future out of 14,000,605 in which they win — which apparently involves allowing the dusting to transpire.

Thanos also makes an appearance, telling Earth's Mightiest Heroes: "You could not live with your own failure. What did that bring you? Back to me."



As we previously reported, Endgame is expected to be Evans’ last film as the leader of the Avengers. Other actors like Downey Jr. and Hemsworth are also rumored to be bidding farewell to their beloved characters in the forthcoming installment as well.



Avengers: Endgame arrives April 26.

