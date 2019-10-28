Is Ben Affleck Dating Musician Katie Cherry?

After a tumultuous year for Ben Affleck's romantic life, a report has surfaced that the Justice League star may be dating once again.

The actor was recently linked to musician Katie Cherry, whom Us Weekly reports he met on the exclusive dating site Raya. However, A source tells ET that Affleck is not dating anyone seriously right now. ET has also reached out to his rep for comment.

Affleck and Cherry have been photographed together several times in recent weeks, including at the recent UNICEF Masquerade Ball, where Cherry was reportedly spotted helping the actor following his alleged sobriety slip.

Affleck was approached by photographers the following day, and while he didn't address his rumored romance, he did comment on reports that he'd imbibed.

"You know, it happens. Just slipped," he said, appearing to still be in good spirits. "But I’m not going to let it derail me."

Meanwhile, Affleck himself has made light of reports that he's been using the Raya dating app to promote the charity The Midnight Mission.

"HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important," Affleck wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. "I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others."

"@themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery," he continued. "I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate."

Back in June, following Affleck's second split from his former girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, a source told ET that the Oscar winner is focusing on his health and his family before dating again.

"Ben has finally taken that step toward a healthier lifestyle and his family couldn't be happier," the source told ET, adding that the actor has also been spending more time with his three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner -- 13-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina and 7-year-old Samuel.

"Ben wants to date but knows he needs to take it slowly," the source noted. "He wants to ensure he is healthy enough to be a supportive partner. Ben is looking to date someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle. It has been a long road."

