Ben Affleck is acknowledging a setback in his sobriety, but is determined to not let it affect his long-term recovery.

The 47-year-old actor had fans worried due to a video TMZ obtained of him stumbling on Saturday night after attending the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood. On Sunday, Affleck acknowledged the incident when talking to paparazzi as he entered his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner's, home.

“You know, it happens. Just slipped," he said, appearing to still be in good spirits. "But I’m not going to let it derail me."

An eyewitness says a sober coach visited Affleck's home at around noon and was there for 10-15 minutes. According to the eyewitness, the Oscar winner then visited 47-year-old Garner's home at around 2 p.m. to be with family.

Concerns about Affleck's sobriety come one year after he completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction in Malibu, California, last October -- his third stint in rehab. A source told ET on Sunday that Affleck is continuing to be honest about his battle with addiction.

"Sobriety is difficult for anyone struggling with addiction," the source said. "Ben has been honest about his recovery and takes it day by day."

"He never said he wouldn’t slip up," the source added.

Affleck actually referenced his recovery just hours before the party on Saturday. In an Instagram post that also poked fun at reports he's using the exclusive dating app Raya, the father of three wrote: "HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others."

"@themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery," he continued. "I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate."

In a statement after he completed rehab last October, he acknowledged that he had a long road ahead of him.

"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle," he said. "Because of that one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a lifelong commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoke about their own journeys with addiction. To those people I want to say thank you. Your strength and courage is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of wisdom and strength, not weakness or failure. With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."

